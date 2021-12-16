Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 513.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,360,553 shares of company stock valued at $891,513,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

