Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Trading Up 3.4%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 38,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

