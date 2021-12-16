Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 68.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,804 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.44 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.