Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.34. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 3,845 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $458,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $135,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

