Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MHNC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. 5,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,132. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.