Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Downgraded to “Sector Underperform” at CIBC

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

MFC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.57. 41,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,737. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

