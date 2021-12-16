Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $36.83. 128,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,702,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

