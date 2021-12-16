MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $48,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $414.21 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $601.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.53. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.