Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,518,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $150.88 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

