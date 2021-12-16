Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $24,504,000. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $516.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

