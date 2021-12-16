Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.2% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

