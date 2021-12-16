Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 703 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87.

