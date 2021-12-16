Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

NYSE PSA opened at $361.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.99. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $363.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.