Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $442.42

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $442.42 and last traded at $440.06, with a volume of 1315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $440.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.46.

The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.30.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

