Matryx Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $106,637.72 and approximately $2,343.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00207030 BTC.

About Matryx

MTX is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

