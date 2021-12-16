Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $325,602.25 and $498.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,954.62 or 0.99548780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00279611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00402326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00141421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.