Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 424,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,666. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.