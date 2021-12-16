Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $97.75. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

