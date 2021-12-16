Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.06. 55,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,706. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.21 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.87.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

