Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth $3,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

