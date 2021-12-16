Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.01. 91,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,670. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

