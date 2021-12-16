McEwen Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,086 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 908% compared to the typical volume of 1,100 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.19. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

