Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,552. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.