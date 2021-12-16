Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 263.2% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MEDAF stock opened at 0.79 on Thursday. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.32 and a fifty-two week high of 1.81.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.