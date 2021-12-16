Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of MEDXF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

