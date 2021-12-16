Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 322,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,690,190 shares.The stock last traded at $102.62 and had previously closed at $104.94.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Get Medtronic alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $802,207,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $2,428,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.