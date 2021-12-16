Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

