Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.36 ($11.64).

B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a one year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a market cap of $34.22 million and a P/E ratio of 40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

