MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,061 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 181,674 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,699. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

