MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,728 shares during the period. MGIC Investment comprises about 1.5% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of MGIC Investment worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 87,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

