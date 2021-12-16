MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.