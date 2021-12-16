Michael Arntz Sells 3,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,410,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

