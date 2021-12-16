Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICR opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

