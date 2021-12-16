Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MICR opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.
Micron Solutions Company Profile
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.