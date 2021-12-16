Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 215,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.