Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

