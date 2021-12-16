Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 9,700 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

SUP opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 334.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 87,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $411,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

