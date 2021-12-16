Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Cap of $16.75 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $21.38 or 0.00043516 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $184,334.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00055990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.04 or 0.08212270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.96 or 1.00070674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 783,586 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.