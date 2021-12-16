Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Tops $613.78

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $45,298.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $613.78 or 0.01282818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.02 or 0.08320383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.19 or 1.00084942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,487 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

