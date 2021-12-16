Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 818.4 days.

Shares of MTLHF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

