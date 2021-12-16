Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 818.4 days.
Shares of MTLHF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
