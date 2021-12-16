Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.41

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and traded as low as $35.19. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.