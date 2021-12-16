Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the November 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Shares of MHVYF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

