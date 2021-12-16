Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

