Mizuho Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

AFRM stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion and a PE ratio of -35.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

