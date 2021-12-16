Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,664 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 57.1% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $13,058,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $262.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.86. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

