Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,854 shares of company stock worth $109,912,811 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

