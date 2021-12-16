Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.13. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

