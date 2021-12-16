Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 37,035 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,035 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Zanite Acquisition worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ZNTE stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

