Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 412,554 ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.43% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

