Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

