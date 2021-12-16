Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,250 shares during the quarter. Vistas Media Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.06% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Vistas Media Acquisition by 34.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Vistas Media Acquisition by 54.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.85.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

